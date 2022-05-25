INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives $82.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

INDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:INDT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $642.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.68% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,497 shares of company stock worth $8,570,830 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

