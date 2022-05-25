Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Boosted by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises 2.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 1.72% of Ingredion worth $110,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, hitting $94.47. 501,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,170. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.