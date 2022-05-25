Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

IPHA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 2,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

