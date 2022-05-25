Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHIGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IPHI opened at $172.27 on Friday. Inphi has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.27.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.