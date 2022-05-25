Insider Buying: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) Director Peter D. Horst bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $78,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,603.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

