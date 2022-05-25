Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 30,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $80,683.84.

GO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

