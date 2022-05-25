Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $340.39. 2,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,836. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.06 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

