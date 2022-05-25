Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $937,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,528,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $918.08.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $20.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $648.75. 297,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,334,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $922.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $957.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $571.22 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

