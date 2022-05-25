Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

