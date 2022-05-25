Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 103,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.94.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.