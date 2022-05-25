Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.86. 62,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,207,062. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

