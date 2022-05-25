Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after acquiring an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 58.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,610. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

