Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Snap-on by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,377,000 after buying an additional 46,993 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 872.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,826 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.73. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $257.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.