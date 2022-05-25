IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 64.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IHP. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 540 ($6.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital started coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.42) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 353.60 ($4.45) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 389.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 469.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 328.20 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

