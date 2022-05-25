International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,774,000 after acquiring an additional 237,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after acquiring an additional 818,364 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,604,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

IFF opened at $128.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

