International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 290,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $97,949,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

NYSE IP opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

