Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.94) to €3.20 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.00 ($2.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.40) to €2.70 ($2.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 133,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,963. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

