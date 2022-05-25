Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 4.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.00.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $29.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.45. 5,273,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,526. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

