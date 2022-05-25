Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,274 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.6% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Intuit were worth $24,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $29.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.45. 5,273,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.43. The company has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

