Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $476.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer to $476.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.00.
INTU traded up $29.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 155,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Intuit (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.