Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,897,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.86% of Camden Property Trust worth $338,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $123.56 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.