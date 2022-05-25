Invesco Ltd. Has $360.09 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Sherwin-Williams worth $360,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

SHW opened at $257.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.23 and a 200 day moving average of $289.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

