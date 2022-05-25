Invesco Ltd. Has $374.60 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of Avery Dennison worth $374,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Avery Dennison by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after acquiring an additional 320,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 151,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,641,000 after acquiring an additional 129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 617,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,747,000 after acquiring an additional 122,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $162.83 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

