Invesco Ltd. Has $383.36 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $383,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 14.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

