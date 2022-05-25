Invesco Ltd. Sells 239,890 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,932,260 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 239,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $342,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,063 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

FSLR opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,947. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

