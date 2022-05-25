Invesco Ltd. Sells 31,017 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $352,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $40,671,684 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,231.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,168.31 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,316.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,438.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

