Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.52. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Investar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

