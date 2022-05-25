IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.38

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.38 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 27.80 ($0.35). IQE shares last traded at GBX 29.25 ($0.37), with a volume of 2,312,036 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IQE to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get IQE alerts:

The company has a market cap of £234.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 35.33.

In related news, insider Andrew W. Nelson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($94,375.24).

About IQE (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.