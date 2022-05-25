Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of IRWD stock remained flat at $$11.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,377,000 after acquiring an additional 418,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

