iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 12,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 42,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.
