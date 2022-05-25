iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Position Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 2.77% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $61,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 121,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,308. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $73.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.34.

