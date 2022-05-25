iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.87. 8,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 29,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 222,372 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter.

