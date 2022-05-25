iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,848,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,759,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,196,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.38. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.67. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

