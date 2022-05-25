Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

ITRN opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

