IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.61

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.61 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.53). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 41.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 60,793 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.12.

IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

