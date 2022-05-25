IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.61

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.61 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.53). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 41.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 60,793 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.12.
IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)
