Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 641,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 783,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,088,000 after acquiring an additional 123,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

