JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.57. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,424. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

