JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.50 million-$278.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.36 million.JFrog also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 9,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,074 shares of company stock worth $1,470,094 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

