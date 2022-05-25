Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 18,239 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Leggett & Platt worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.79. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.