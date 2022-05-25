Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 213 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $617.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $683.26 and a 200-day moving average of $789.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

