Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $137,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

