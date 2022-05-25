Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $17.61 Million Stock Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of Definitive Healthcare worth $17,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ DH opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.