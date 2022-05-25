Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $21.92 Million in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,921,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Lakeland Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth about $4,497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.68. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

