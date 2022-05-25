Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of WEC opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

