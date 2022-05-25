Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 6,527 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 222,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5,722.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 578,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after buying an additional 568,479 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,446,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 498,875 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 166,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

