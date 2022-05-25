Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “
Shares of NASDAQ KZIA opened at $5.80 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.
About Kazia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.