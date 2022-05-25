Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA opened at $5.80 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

