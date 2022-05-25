KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 1,650.0% in May

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 125,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,033. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

Get KBC Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $2.7804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a yield of 11.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($75.53) to €69.00 ($73.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

KBC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.