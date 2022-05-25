Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Key Tronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 53,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

