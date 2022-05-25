KeyCorp Weighs in on TimkenSteel Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TimkenSteel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of TMST opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.77. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $66,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

