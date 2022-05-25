Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on KRP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $14,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 232,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

